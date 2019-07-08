Flight Operations At Mumbai Airport Delayed As Heavy Rains Lash City

﻿
Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended due to heavy rains across Mumbai city.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 July 2019
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-07-08T12:49:59+0530

Operations at the Mumbai airport were suspended briefly on Monday morning due to heavy rains, which also forced the aerodrome operator to divert some flights to the nearby airports, an official said.

However, no flights were cancelled.

"Runway operations at the Mumbai airport remained suspended for nearly 20 minutes on Monday morning due to heavy rains," the official from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said.

The services were stopped at 9.12 am and later resumed at 9.31 am.

Three city-bound flights were diverted from Mumbai during the period, the official said, adding that there were no cancellations.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Airports Weather: Rains National

Outlook VIDEOS

