Firing At Assam-Mizoram Border, CMs Clash On Twitter, Seek Amit Shah’s Intervention

Fresh violence broke out at Assam-Mizoram border with reports of firing.

The incident is reported from the area bordering the districts of Cachar in Assam and Colasib in Mizoram. There have been border disputes in the area with the residents and security forces on both sides accusing each other of intrusion.

Following reports of violence, the chief ministers of both Assam and Mizoram have traded charges on Twitter and sought the intervention of union home minister Amit Shah.

The violence erupted two days after Amit Shah met chief ministers of the northeastern states in Shillong.

Mizoram Chief Minster Zoramthanga tweeted a video of the violence tagging Amit Shah and said, “Shri @AmitShah ji.. kindly look into the matter. This needs to be stopped right now.”

“Innoncent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons. How are you going to justify these violent acts?,” he asked in another tweet.

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Honble @ZoramthangaCM ji , Kolasib (Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest".

In reply to the Assam CM, the Mizoram CM said, “Dear Himantaji, after cordial meeting of CMs by Hon’ble Shri @amitshah ji, surprisingly 2 companies of Assam Police with civilians lathicharged & tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police.”

The Assam CM later said both chief ministers spoke to each other on the matter.

“I have just spoken to Hon’ble Chief Minister @ZoramthangaCM ji.I have reiterated that Assam will maintain status quo and peace between the borders of our state. I have expressed my willingness to visit Aizawl and disscuss these issues if need be,” Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

In reply to that, the Mizoram CM tweeted, “Hon'ble @himantabiswa ji, as discussed I kindly urge that Assam Police @assampolice be instructed to withdraw from Vairengte for the safety of civilians.”

