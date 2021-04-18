Chhattisgarh Covid Ward Fire Toll 5, Govt Orders Probe

Authorities have ordered an investivation into a fire which killed five coronavirus patients in the Covid ward of a private hospital in Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur on Saturday.

Dr S Bharathi Dasan, Raipur's Collector, has ordered an investigation into the incident, and officials have been instructed to conduct safety check at all the coronavirus hospitals in the city.

"Five coronavirus patients died in the incident. One was charred to death and the others died due to suffocation," a police official said, adding a case of negligence will be registered against the owners of the hospital.

A supervisor saw smoke coming out of the ward and informed the hospital authorities, who alerted the police. The fire brigade and hospital staff rescued the other patients.

"The fire broke out in the Covid-19 ward of Rajdhani Super Speciality Hospital located at Pachpedi Naka under Tikrapara police station at 4.30 pm and was brought under control by the firefighters in 20 minutes," Tikrapara Station House Officer Sanjeev Mishra said. "When the fire broke out, there were around 30 patients in the ward", he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

-With PTI inputs.

