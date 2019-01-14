﻿
Fire Breaks Out At Kumbh Mela Venue In Prayagraj

Firefighters rushed to control the blaze which engulfed the makeshift structure at the venue

Outlook Web Bureau 14 January 2019
A cylinder exploded in a tent at the Digambar Ani Akhara at the Kumbh Mela site, triggering a massive fire on Monday, a day before the fair officially opens, police said.

 

There were no immediate reports of anyone being injured, Akhara police station inspector Bhaskar Mishra told PTI.

Firefighters rushed to control the blaze which engulfed the makeshift structure at the venue.

PTI

or just type initial letters