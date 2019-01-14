Fire Breaks Out At Kumbh Mela Venue In Prayagraj

A cylinder exploded in a tent at the Digambar Ani Akhara at the Kumbh Mela site, triggering a massive fire on Monday, a day before the fair officially opens, police said.

#WATCH Fire fighting operations underway at a camp of Digambar Akhada at #KumbhMela in Prayagraj after a cylinder blast. No loss of life or injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/qcbh8IPl5Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2019

There were no immediate reports of anyone being injured, Akhara police station inspector Bhaskar Mishra told PTI.

Firefighters rushed to control the blaze which engulfed the makeshift structure at the venue.

PTI