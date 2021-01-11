Bidding Adieu To Tradition: This Year’s Budget Session To Be Conducted Sans Paper

Also read What Real Estate Sector Expects From Budget 2021

Coronavirus has drastically changed many things. It has changed the way we interact with each other, it has changed the way we work, with most people working from home and turns out it will also change the way the budget is presented on February 1.

In a first, the Finance Ministry has announced that the upcoming budget session will be held sans paper as the ministry has decided against printing the budget documents, in view of the pandemic.

In this regard, the ministry has already received the green signal from both houses of Parliament, sources said.

However, this is not the first time the Finance Ministry has bid adieu to tradition. In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made headlines when she chose to do away with the briefcase (prior to that the budget documents were always carried in a briefcase) and brought a cloth-folder to Parliament during the budget session.

This time around apart from going paperless, the ministry is also contemplating to not have the traditional Halwa ceremony, sources said.

