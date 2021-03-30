Farooq Abdullah Tests Covid-19 Positive, Tweets Son Omar Abdullah

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's son and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

Omar Abdullah said he will be self-isolating along with other family members. The J&K leader also requested anyone who came in contact with them over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions.

Taking to Twitter, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah wrote, "My father has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 235 new positive Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,30,228, even as no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the Union territory in the past 24 hours.

