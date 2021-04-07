Farooq Abdullah Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing Treatment For Covid-19

National Conference (NC) president and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and informed about his father’s health.

Omar wrote, “5 days after being admitted to SKIMS, Srinagar with COVID my father was discharged this evening. He will continue the rest of his recovery & recuperation at home. My father & the entire family are indebted & deeply grateful to the doctors, nursing staff & others at the institute.”

Omar also said that his father will not be allowed to have visitors until he fully recovers.

Farooq Abdullah was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.

Omar had on Tuesday said that his father was responding well to the treatment and is getting better.

The 85-year-old NC president had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. After initially being in home isolation, he was shifted to the hospital on April 3 for better care.

"My father has asked me to convey his deep gratitude to all our colleagues for these prayers & all the messages he has been receiving. He is responding well to the treatment and is getting better," Omar Abdullah said on Twitter.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished Farooq Abdullah a speedy recovery after the news of his testing positive for the disease came to light.

Earlier, the NC held prayer meetings across Jammu and Kashmir for Farooq Abdullah's speedy recovery and well-being.

