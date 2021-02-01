February 01, 2021
Corona
Farmers' Protest: Centre Extends Internet Suspension In Parts Of Delhi Till Tuesday Night

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at border points in Delhi against Centre's farm laws since the last three months.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2021
Farmers during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi.
PTI photo
outlookindia.com
2021-02-01T14:26:34+05:30
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the suspension of internet services at the three protest sites-- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders till Tuesday night, officials said.

The internet services will also remain suspended in the adjoining areas of the three borders. 

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at border points in Delhi against Centre's farm laws since the last three months.

The suspension of internet services at the borders and their respective adjoining areas was imposed at 11 pm on January 29 and was initially effective till 11 pm on January 31.

Internet services were also temporary suspended in some parts of Delhi on January 26, when large scale violence was reported during the farmers' tractor rally

With PTI Inputs

