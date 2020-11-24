Farmers' March: Haryana Seals Borders With Punjab, Arrests Farmer Union Leaders

Also read Genesis Of Agitation: Why Farmers in Haryana And Punjab Are Protesting

Ahead of the scheduled farmers’ protest in Delhi against the Centre’s new farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that the state’s borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27. Khattar also said that some farmer leaders have been taken into police custody, a move described as "shameful" by the Congress.

The Haryana Police also issued an advisory, asking people to modify their travel plans. Khattar said officials have advised people to avoid travelling to Punjab during the next two days, as the border will be sealed adding that to maintain law and order, the state police will take stringent actions.

“We appeal to the public that on November 25 and 26, they should avoid coming to areas near the Haryana and Punjab borders. On November 26 and 27, they should avoid going to the Haryana-Delhi border. We will take every step required to maintain law and order,” Khattar said.

“I appeal to farmers that the Delhi Chalo call given by some outfits has no meaning because the three laws which the Centre enacted are pro-farmer. We will further increase the number of mandis and the minimum support price (MSP) will continue,” Khattar added.

Referring to farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said it is "shameful" that the state government took farmers into preventive custody on his birth anniversary. Surjewala alleged that the police have taken farmer leaders including Karan Singh Mathana, Satyavan Kathura, Mandeep Ratia, Satyavan Narwal and Prahlad Singh into custody while a raid is being conducted at Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh’s place. “Is a farmer a criminal? Have farmers committed a crime. Is the raising of voice by them for their rights a crime? The Congress demands that farmers should be allowed to march to Delhi,” Surjewala said.

The travel advisory issued by the Haryana government claims that travel restrictions have been imposed in view of expected traffic congestions due to the protest.

A specific call has been given by protesting organisations for congregations at the Shambhu border in Ambala district; Mundhal Chowk in Bhiwani; Anaj Mandi at Gharaunda in Karnal; Tikri border, Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar; and Rajiv Gandhi Education City in Sonipat's Rai, the advisory stated.

Police said besides these points, they may divert or block traffic at entry points from Punjab to Haryana in districts of Panchkula, Ambala, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa from November 25 to 27.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine