Farmers Call Bharat Bandh On December 8

We have decided to give 'Bharat bandh' call on December 8, says farmer leader Harvinder Singh Ladkhwal after a meeting on Friday,

With the protesting farmers sticking to their demand for the repeal of the Centre's new farm laws, thousands remained at the national capital's border points on Friday amid heavy police deployment.

Talks between three union ministers and a representative group of thousands of agitating farmers failed to yield any resolution on Thursday, as the union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of new farm laws and even refused the lunch, tea and water offered to them during almost eight-hour-long hectic parleys.

