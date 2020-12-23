Come With An Open Mind, Will Talk: Farmers To Govt

Protesting farmer unions on Wednesday asked the government to not repeat "meaningless" amendments to the new agri laws that they have already rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing for another round of talks.

Addressing a press conference, a farmer leader said they were ready for talks, but the government should send a concrete proposal for that to happen.

"We have already told Home Minister Amit Shah that protesting farmers will not accept amendments," farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said.

"Farmer unions are ready to talk to the government and are waiting for the government to come to the table with an open mind," said Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav.

All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Molla claimed the government wanted to tire the farmers out so that the protest would end.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the Opposition of misleading the farmers.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine