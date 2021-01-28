Farmer Leaders Dare Modi Government To Send All Protesters To Jail

Farmer leaders on Thursday said that they are determined to continue with their protest against the three new farm laws and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send all protesters to jail.

Union leaders, including Hannan Mollah, Rajesh Tikait, K K Ragesh MP and joint secretary of AlKS, Tajinder Singh Virk, D P Singh, said that they are with the protesting farmers and "have resolved to continue the struggle".

The Opposition leaders also expressed their solidarity with the protesting farmers on Thursday and reiterated their demand for the repeal of the three new farm laws.

The union leaders made the statement a day after two farmer unions withdrew from the protest citing the violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day as the reason.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police asked the protesting farmers on Thursday to vacate the Ghazipur border by 3 pm.

