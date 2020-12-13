December 13, 2020
Corona
All Farm Union Heads To Observe Hunger Strike On Monday

The hunger strike will be observed from between 8 am to 5 pm on Monday and it is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation from December 14.

PTI 13 December 2020
The heads of all farmer unions protesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws have announced that they will observe a one-day hunger strike on Monday, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said on Sunday.

The hunger strike will be observed from between 8 am to 5 pm on Monday and it is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation from December 14.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu border, where the farmers have been camping for the past two weeks, Chaduni said various leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective protest sites. "Also, dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will go on as usual," he told reporters.

"There are groups that are ending the protest and saying they are in favour of laws passed by the government. We want to clarify that they are not associated with us. They have been hand-in-glove with the government, they conspired to sabotage our protest. The government is hatching a conspiracy to derail the ongoing farmers' protest," Chaduni said.

Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said "Government agencies have been stopping farmers from reaching Delhi, however, our protests will continue until our demands are met. Our stand is clear, we want the three farm laws repealed. All farmer unions participating in this movement stand united.”

Another farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait, said, "if the government again invites us for talks, our committee will decide on it. We appeal to all to maintain peace during protest”.

Sandeep Gidde, another farmer leader, announced at the press conference that the proposed indefinite hunger strike by farmers from December 19 has been cancelled and instead they will observe a day-long strike on Monday.

 

