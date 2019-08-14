Faridabad DCP Shoots Self, Suicide Note Names Two, Including Another Cop

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 14 August 2019
Image used for representational purpose only.
Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikram Kapoor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on Wednesday. A suicide note was recovered from his residence which names a cop and another person.

"With great sadness, it is to inform you that DCP of NIT Faridabad Vikram Kapoor has shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad at 6:00 am," Faridabad Police Public Relation Officer, Sube Singh, was quoted as saying by  news agency ANI.

"A cop and one more person's name are mentioned in the suicide note obtained from Kapoor's residence,” Singh said in the statement. The statement added that the police had learned that the senior IPS officer was being blackmailed for the past few days.  

“The family has lodged a complaint about this too. An investigation into the matter is underway," the statement also read.

Police will interrogate two persons mentioned in the suicide note. The incident happened at 6 am on Wednesday, police said. 

The family members of the top cop rushed into his room when they heard the gunshot. Upon entering the room, they saw Kapoor lying on the floor covered in a pool of blood.

Police have taken into possession the service revolver with which the officer shot himself dead.

(With inputs from ANI)

