Family Of 6 Attempts Suicide By Consuming Poison In Gujarat, 3 Dead

A couple, their daughter, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson consumed poison in a bid to end their lives owing to the financial crisis. The incident took place in Gujarat’s Vadodara, at Swati Society in Sama locality.

Three members of a family died while three others were in critical condition. The deceased included a three-year-old boy.

Around 5 pm, one of the family members called the police control room and informed that they had consumed poison.

By the time police reached the spot, Narendra Soni (58), his daughter Riya (19) and grandson Parth (3) were dead, while Soni's wife Deepti (55), son Bhavin (28) and daughter-in-law Urmi (25) were in serious condition.

They were shifted to a hospital and were under treatment, a police official said.

The family was apparently facing financial problems, but the exact reason for their decision to end life was not known yet, he said, adding that the probe was on.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine