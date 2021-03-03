Expressing Opinion Different From Government’s Not Sedition: Supreme Court

Dismissing a petition against Jammu and Kashmir MP Farooq Abdullah, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that expressing an opinion different from the government cannot be termed ‘sedition’.

“Expression of views which are dissent and different from government opinion cannot be termed as seditious,” said the top court.

As per the Supreme Court, the petitioner failed to substantiate his allegation that Farooq Abdullah had sought the help of China and Pakistan against India on Article 370 on special status for Jammu and Kashmir, which was scrapped in August 2019.

The petitioner was fined Rs 50,000. The petition against the National Conference leader is linked to his comments protesting against the centre’s move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

