Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Explained: Can Over Exercising Kill You Faster? Here's What We Know

A recent study that went viral in the media found that very active people have higher coronary artery calcium (CAC) scores than less active people.

Explained: Can Over Exercising Kill You Faster? Here's What We Know
Fitness and heart disease | Image for representation | Outlook Photos

Trending

Explained: Can Over Exercising Kill You Faster? Here's What We Know
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T10:17:48+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 10:17 am

Everybody knows that exercising is good for your heart, so recent news that over-exercising can block up your arteries, may have come as a shock to many.

The study, which was widely reported in the media, found that very active people have higher coronary artery calcium (CAC) scores than less active people. The CAC score measures the amount of calcium in the walls of the coronary arteries – arteries that supply blood, and hence oxygen, to the heart muscle.

An increase of calcium in the coronary arteries may increase a person’s risk of having a heart attack because the presence of calcium in the coronary arteries is a sign that there may also be a buildup of plaque, known as atherosclerosis. A buildup of plaque is usually the result of an unhealthy lifestyle, such as smoking, drinking, being overweight and not getting enough exercise. So doctors often use CAC scores to identify people at risk of heart disease.

The researchers, from the University School of Medicine in South Korea, and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the US, analysed the coronary artery calcium of more than 25,000 healthy adults (mainly men) aged 30 and older between March 2011 and December 2017. The participants had two comprehensive check-ups during the study period to monitor changes in their coronary arteries.

The researchers wanted to find out if there was a link between physical activity and increased coronary artery calcification.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

All the study participants completed a questionnaire to identify how much exercise they undertook each week. Nearly half the participants (47%) were categorised as inactive, 38% were categorised as being moderately active and 15% were categorised as being intensely active (the equivalent of running 6.5km a day).

Those who were more physically active tended to be older and less likely to smoke than the less physically active participants.

Scans taken at the start of the study showed an average CAC score of 9.5 in the inactive group, 10.2 in the moderately active group, and 12 in the intensely active group. At the end of the study period, those who were moderately and intensely active saw average score increases of 3 to 8. So moderate and intense exercise seems to increase the buildup of calcium deposits in the arteries.

Benefits of exercise are unquestionable

However, the researchers did not find a link between higher coronary artery calcium scores due to exercise and cardiovascular “events”, such as heart attack or stroke. So headlines which claim that exercise “raises heart attack risk” are both wrong and dangerous. Indeed, the researchers warn against this sort of interpretation. They conclude: “The cardiovascular benefits of physical activity are unquestionable.”

The health benefits of exercise are significant, with higher levels of exercise associated with a lower risk of heart disease and premature death. This suggests that while exercise may result in increased CAC scores, it lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease, such as heart attack and stroke. The benefits of exercise greatly outweigh the risks. And people should aim to do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise a week.

Interestingly, the increased density of the calcium within coronary arteries due to exercise may be protective as it decreases the likelihood of the plaque within the arteries rupturing, which can lead to a heart attack. So doctors need to be careful when interpreting the CAC scores of healthy people.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Two Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Bandipora

Two Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Bandipora

Jharkhand Couple, Daughter-In-Law Killed For Practicing 'Black Magic'

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Urges People To Take Covid Vaccine Ahead Of The Festive Season

Rahul Gandhi Hails Ex-PM Manmohan Singh On Birthday, Calls Him 'Fearless', 'Brilliant'

India Logs 28,326 Covid-19 Infections As Cases Continue To Dip For Fourth Day

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Delhi Court Shootout: Security Tightened In Jails Housing Gang Members Of Gogi And Tillu

PM Modi Brings Back 157 Indian Artefacts From US

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

More from India

India’s Young Diplomat Sneha Dubey Gives Blistering Reply To Pakistan At UNGA Over Kashmir

India’s Young Diplomat Sneha Dubey Gives Blistering Reply To Pakistan At UNGA Over Kashmir

Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Protecting Democracies’ Remark Of US Vice President

Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Protecting Democracies’ Remark Of US Vice President

Mamata Castigates Centre For ‘Not Allowing’ Her To Global Peace Conference; Says ‘It Is Jealousy’

Mamata Castigates Centre For ‘Not Allowing’ Her To Global Peace Conference; Says ‘It Is Jealousy’

Cyclone Gulab: NDRF Deploys 18 Rescue Teams To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Gulab: NDRF Deploys 18 Rescue Teams To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Read More from Outlook

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / There is no need to contextualise Hathras. It is a standalone story. A warning, a trigger, a tragedy.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

Dateline Hathras: One Year Later, Family Awaits Justice For Dalit Woman Gangraped And Murdered

Dateline Hathras: One Year Later, Family Awaits Justice For Dalit Woman Gangraped And Murdered

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Ashes of the Hathras gang rape victim remain in a pitcher as her father waits for ‘hanging’ of the guilty to immerse them in Ganga.

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Advertisement