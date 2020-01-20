Ex-MLA Brajesh Thakur, 18 Others Convicted In Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case

January 20, 2020
Poshan
The sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to the Bihar''s social welfare department in April 2018.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2020
A Delhi court on Monday convicted former Bihar MLA Brajesh Thakur and 18 others in a case of sexual and physical assault on several girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur. The shelter home was run by Thakur with the help of his employees.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha convicted Thakur for aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act and gang rape.

The court acquitted one of the accused in the case. It fixed January 28 for arguments on quantum of punishment for the convicts.

The sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to the Bihar''s social welfare department in April 2018.

An FIR was lodged in May 2018 against 11 people, including Thakur. The probe was later taken over by the CBI.

