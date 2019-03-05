﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Ex-Army Officer’s Son Attacked In Mumbai Pub, 3 Held

Ex-Army Officer’s Son Attacked In Mumbai Pub, 3 Held

An official said Gurnihal Singh, the college-going son of Shaurya Chakra awardee, Captain (retd) Bikramjit Singh, and his friend Saksham Jatia were attacked by a group of persons at the pub following an argument when the duo took to the dance floor.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2019
Ex-Army Officer’s Son Attacked In Mumbai Pub, 3 Held
Image Credit: Facebook/ Gurnihal Singh
Ex-Army Officer’s Son Attacked In Mumbai Pub, 3 Held
outlookindia.com
2019-03-05T08:00:07+0530

Three persons were arrested for allegedly attacking the 22-year-old son of a decorated former
Army officer at a pub here, police said Monday.

The pub is located in the western suburb of Bandra and the incident took place in early hours of Saturday, said an official.

Gurnihal Singh, the college-going son of Shaurya Chakra awardee, Captain (retd) Bikramjit Singh, and his friend Saksham Jatia were attacked by a group of persons at the pub following an argument when the duo took to the dance floor, he said.

The fight started when one of the men in the group began punching Jatia, the official said.

When Gurnihal Singh and his friends tried to intervene, they were also attacked by the group members, he said.

One of the attackers broke a liquor bottle and slashed Gurnihal Singh's throat with it, causing serious injuries to him, the official said.

Gurnihal Singh was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable now, he said.

A case was registered at the Bandra police station.

Three alleged attackers were arrested separately Sunday and Monday and charged with attempt to murder, among other offences, the official said.

The police were also investigating whether more persons were involved in the attack, he said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Indian Army National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Air India Asks Its Crew To Say 'Jai Hind' After Every Flight Announcement
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters