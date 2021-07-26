July 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Evidence Suggests Delta Variant Capable Of Infecting Fully Vaccinated People: Reports

Evidence Suggests Delta Variant Capable Of Infecting Fully Vaccinated People: Reports

The Delta variant is classified as B.1.617. It has been found in nearly 100 countries and is a global variant of concern.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:11 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Evidence Suggests Delta Variant Capable Of Infecting Fully Vaccinated People: Reports
According to reports, the Delta Covid variant has higher transmissibility and documented immune escape mechanism
Representational Image
Evidence Suggests Delta Variant Capable Of Infecting Fully Vaccinated People: Reports
outlookindia.com
2021-07-26T19:11:32+05:30
Also read

Amid fears that the Delta Covid variant might usher in the third wave of the pandemic in India, new reports state that the strain, first identified in India, might be capable of infecting fully vaccinated people.

“The biggest risk to the world at the moment is simply Delta…It is the fittest and fastest variant yet,” Reuters quoted microbiologist Sharon Peacock, who runs Britain's efforts to sequence the genomes of coronavirus variants, as saying.

According to a report published by Reuters, leading Covid-19 experts believe that the major worry regarding the Delta variant is that it spreads rapidly and increases the chance of infection and hospitalisation among the unvaccinated when compared to any other Covid variant.

The Delta variant is classified as B.1.617. It has been found in nearly 100 countries and is a global variant of concern. According to reports, it has higher transmissibility, documented immune escape mechanism, and breakthrough infections.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Prashant Kishor’s IPAC Team Members Under ‘House Arrest’ In Agartala Hotel

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau COVID 19 Delta Variant Covid National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos