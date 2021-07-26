Evidence Suggests Delta Variant Capable Of Infecting Fully Vaccinated People: Reports

Amid fears that the Delta Covid variant might usher in the third wave of the pandemic in India, new reports state that the strain, first identified in India, might be capable of infecting fully vaccinated people.

“The biggest risk to the world at the moment is simply Delta…It is the fittest and fastest variant yet,” Reuters quoted microbiologist Sharon Peacock, who runs Britain's efforts to sequence the genomes of coronavirus variants, as saying.

According to a report published by Reuters, leading Covid-19 experts believe that the major worry regarding the Delta variant is that it spreads rapidly and increases the chance of infection and hospitalisation among the unvaccinated when compared to any other Covid variant.

The Delta variant is classified as B.1.617. It has been found in nearly 100 countries and is a global variant of concern. According to reports, it has higher transmissibility, documented immune escape mechanism, and breakthrough infections.

