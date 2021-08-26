August 26, 2021
Endangered 'Fishing Cat' Caught On Cam In MP's Panna Tiger Reserve Leaves Twitter Thrilled

Images of the fishing cat have been shared on Twitter and have been going viral since. The fishing cat was captured on a camera installed in the tiger reserve.

In some good news for the wildlife enthusiasts in India, a fishing cat, one of the endangered animals in India, has been spotted in Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh.

Images of the fishing cat have been shared on Twitter and have been going viral since. The fishing cat was captured on a camera installed in the tiger reserve, an official release by the government said.

The evidence of the fishing cat's presence was also witnessed earlier around the Ken river, which covers a 55-km-long stretch within the PTR, but this endangered animal was captured on the camera for the first time recently, it said.

This species of cat, which mostly eats fish as its food, is becoming extinct, it added.
The hunting of fishing cats is prohibited as per Schedule-1 of Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the release said.

The biologists who are interested in research and study on the fishing cat can come and study here, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

