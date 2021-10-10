Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Eight Judges Elevated As Chief Justices Of High Courts, Five CJs Transferred

The list of judges elevated as chief justices includes acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal. The list of transferred chief justices includes Justice A A Kureshi.

Eight Judges Elevated As Chief Justices Of High Courts, Five CJs Transferred
The Supreme Court collegium had last month recommended the elevations and transfers of the judges. | Representational Image

Trending

Eight Judges Elevated As Chief Justices Of High Courts, Five CJs Transferred
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T08:51:47+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 8:51 am

Eight judges were on Saturday elevated as chief justices of various high courts and five chief justices were transferred to different states in the same capacity. 

The list of judges elevated as chief justices includes acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal. The list of transferred chief justices includes Justice A A Kureshi.

According to a list tweeted by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, Justice Rajesh Bindal, acting chief justice of the Calcutta High Court, was elevated as chief justice of the Allahabad High Court. Justice Ranjit V More of Meghalaya was made chief justice of the same high court.

 Justice Bindal has been in news recently due to his administrative and judicial decisions in matters related to the political standoff between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

 Acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been elevated as chief justice of the Telangana High Court.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Justice Prakash Shrivastava of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been made chief justice of the Calcutta High Court.

Acting chief justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice R V Malimath will now head the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi of the Allahabad High Court will head the Karnataka High Court. Similarly, Justice Arvind Kumar of the Karnataka High Court has been elevated as chief justice of the Gujarat High Court.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of the Chhattisgarh High Court has been made chief justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Separately, Justice A A Kureshi, chief justice of the Tripura High Court has been transferred as chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Kureshi, one of the senior-most high court judges in the country, was originally elevated as a judge in the Gujarat High Court and has been in news due to his non-elevation as a judge of the apex court.

Justice Indrajit Mahanty, heading the Rajasthan High Court has been posted as chief justice of the Tripura High Court.

Justice Mohammed Rafiq, heading the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been sent to Himachal Pradesh High Court as its new chief justice.

Justice Biswanath Somadder heading the Meghalaya High Court has been posted as chief justice of the Sikkim High Court.

Justice A K Goswami, heading the Andhra Pradesh High Court, will now head the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The Supreme Court collegium had last month recommended these elevations and transfers.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Calcutta Judiciary National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Parliament Committees Reconstituted, Chairmen From Congress Retained

Parliament Committees Reconstituted, Chairmen From Congress Retained

Centre Again Denied Permission To Delhi Govt For Ration Delivery Scheme: AAP

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Arrested In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

CBI Chief Subodh Jaiswal Summoned By Mumbai Police In Phone-Tapping Case

With Similar Agenda In South Asia, India Has No Complaints About US Deputy Secretary’s Pakistan Visit

Mehbooba Mufti Targets Centre Again, Says ‘Muscular Policy’ Used In J&K For ‘Political Dividends’

‘I Lost My Dear Father To Bullets. We Are All In It Together’: Sajad Gani Lone

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramlila With A Difference

Ramlila With A Difference

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from India

Shimla’s Heritage Rothney Castle Slipping Into Oblivion

Shimla’s Heritage Rothney Castle Slipping Into Oblivion

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

J&K: Teachers' Killings Monger Fear, Insecurity In Valley

J&K: Teachers' Killings Monger Fear, Insecurity In Valley

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Read More from Outlook

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Arrested In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Arrested In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was arrested after 11 hours of questioning. The special investigation team said he was not cooperating during the interrogation.

Taliban Rules Out Cooperation With US Ahead Of First Direct Talks Since Afghan Exit

Taliban Rules Out Cooperation With US Ahead Of First Direct Talks Since Afghan Exit

Associated Press / Senior Taliban officials and US representatives are meeting on Saturday and Sunday in Doha, the capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar.

India T20 Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Chorus For Women's IPL

India T20 Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Chorus For Women's IPL

PTI / The Board of Control for Cricket in India has given nod to eight Indian players to feature in the Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

Outlook Web Desk / The talks are scheduled to start at 10:30 AM at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Advertisement