May 07, 2020
Poshan
Eight Injured In Boiler Explosion At NLC India Unit In Tamil Nadu

The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.

IANS 07 May 2020
ANI/ Twitter
2020-05-07T19:22:58+0530

Eight workers of NLC India Ltd were injured and hospitalised when a boiler in one of the power units in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district exploded on Thursday evening, police said.

The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore.

"The accident happened in the evening and the injured workers have been admitted to the hospital," IANS quoted a police official as saying.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot soon after getting the information.

More details are awaited.

