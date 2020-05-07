Eight Injured In Boiler Explosion At NLC India Unit In Tamil Nadu

Eight workers of NLC India Ltd were injured and hospitalised when a boiler in one of the power units in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district exploded on Thursday evening, police said.
The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore.
"The accident happened in the evening and the injured workers have been admitted to the hospital," IANS quoted a police official as saying.
Police and fire tenders reached the spot soon after getting the information.
More details are awaited.
