Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
National ED Moves Court Against Anil Deshmukh For Neglecting Repeated Summons

The Enforcement Directorate has issued repeated summons to the former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in alleged money laundering case.

NCP leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.(File photo) | PTI

2021-09-18T11:54:40+05:30
Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 11:54 am

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) has moved to court against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, after the later failed to appear before the agency despite being summoned multiple times in alleged money laundering case.

The agency filed the plea in a special court on Friday seeking action against Deshmukh under IPC section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant).

The section attracts a simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month, or fine up to five hun­dred rupees or both.

The probe agency had issued multiple summonses to Deshmukh in the money laundering case registered against him by it. However, the NCP leader has failed to appear before it so far.

Two of Deshmukh's aides - Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde - have been arrested in the case. They are currently in the judicial custody.

Besides the duo, the probe agency in its charge-sheet filed recently, has also named dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze as an accused. However, Deshmukh or his family members have not been made accused in the charge sheet.

The ED launched a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed an FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused him of corruption.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from city bars and hotels every month, a charge denied by the former minister.

Deshmukh resigned a minister in April this year. (With PTI inputs)

