November 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Economic Reforms Will Turn India Into Global Investment Hotspot: Finance Minister

Economic Reforms Will Turn India Into Global Investment Hotspot: Finance Minister

‘The momentum for reform shall continue, Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday

PTI 23 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Economic Reforms Will Turn India Into Global Investment Hotspot: Finance Minister
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
PTI
Economic Reforms Will Turn India Into Global Investment Hotspot: Finance Minister
outlookindia.com
2020-11-23T17:09:45+05:30

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday assured the industry that the government will continue to push for economic reforms, which will in turn make India a global investment hotspot.

India has turned the crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic into an opportunity to push for economic reforms, which remained pending for decades, she said while addressing the National MNC's Conference 2020 organised by the industry chamber CII.

"Even at the time (of) Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister has not lost an opportunity to take deep reforms, to undertake those kinds of reforms which have not seen the light of the day over the decades. The momentum for reform shall continue. Several more active reform-related steps are being taken up," Sitharaman said.

The financial sector is being professionalised and the government will continue with disinvestment agenda, she added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rupee Settles 5 Paise Higher At 74.11 Against US Dollar

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Nirmala Sitharaman Indian Economy Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos