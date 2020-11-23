Economic Reforms Will Turn India Into Global Investment Hotspot: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday assured the industry that the government will continue to push for economic reforms, which will in turn make India a global investment hotspot.

India has turned the crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic into an opportunity to push for economic reforms, which remained pending for decades, she said while addressing the National MNC's Conference 2020 organised by the industry chamber CII.

"Even at the time (of) Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister has not lost an opportunity to take deep reforms, to undertake those kinds of reforms which have not seen the light of the day over the decades. The momentum for reform shall continue. Several more active reform-related steps are being taken up," Sitharaman said.

The financial sector is being professionalised and the government will continue with disinvestment agenda, she added.

