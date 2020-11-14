November 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Earthquake Hits Pakistan's Southwestern City Quetta

Earthquake Hits Pakistan's Southwestern City Quetta

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts early Saturday.

PTI 14 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Earthquake Hits Pakistan's Southwestern City Quetta
Representational image.
Earthquake Hits Pakistan's Southwestern City Quetta
outlookindia.com
2020-11-14T12:03:23+05:30

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts early Saturday but no damage was immediately reported, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said.

The earthquake was centered 38 kilometers (23 miles) northeast of Quetta at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). It was also felt in Pishin, Harnai and other areas of Baluchistan, but mostly in Quetta, where people came out onto the streets in fear.

The disaster management authority said they were looking to see if the quake caused any damage in the affected districts.

Quetta was devastated by a massive earthquake in 1935. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

US Pitches For Free And Open Indo-Pacific In ASEAN Summit

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Pakistan Quetta Earthquake International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos