Durga Puja 2020: Pandals In Bengal To Be No-Entry Zones For Visitors, Orders Calcutta High Court

October 19, 2020
Corona
Only the organisers will be allowed inside the pandals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 October 2020
Representational Image/PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-10-19T16:45:24+05:30

Three days ahead of Bengal’s biggest festival, the Durga Puja pandals have been declared as no-entry zones for visitors by the Calcutta High Court on Monday.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee, hearing public interest litigation, said that no visitors will be allowed to enter the marquees.

Only the organisers will be allowed inside the pandals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The court also ordered that only 15 to 25 persons belonging to the organising committees will be allowed to enter the pandals.

That’s not all, for the smaller pandals, barricades will have to be put up five metres from the entrance, while for the bigger ones, the distance has to be 10 metres, the court ordered.

There should be no-entry boards on the barricades, it said.

With PTI inputs

Outlook Web Bureau Kolkata Durga Puja/ Navratri/ Dussehra National

