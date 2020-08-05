August 05, 2020
Corona
Due To Supreme Court, Foundation Of Ram Temple Is Being Laid: Mayawati

'Due to the SC verdict, foundation of Ram temple is being laid and a lot of its credit goes to the SC. BSP from the beginning said that it would accept the SC decision. It should be accepted by all. This is advice of BSP,' BSP leader said.

PTI 05 August 2020
2020-08-05T11:57:11+05:30

Ahead of the Ram temple "bhoomi pujan", BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday credited the Supreme Court for paving the way for its construction in Ayodhya and advised all to
accept the decision.

"As everyone knows, Ayodhya is a holy city of different religions. But it had been embroiled in a controversy for years due to Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute. The
dispute was ended by the Supreme Court and it has also stopped to some extent politics around it played by some political parties," Mayawati said in a series of tweets in
Hindi.

"Due to the SC verdict, foundation of Ram temple is being laid and a lot of its credit goes to the SC. BSP from the beginning said that it would accept the SC decision. It
should be accepted by all. This is advice of BSP," she added.

Her comment came hours before the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony in Ayodhya.

