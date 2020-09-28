September 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  DU Teachers Protest Over 'Non-Payment' Of Funds, Boycott Classes

DU Teachers Protest Over 'Non-Payment' Of Funds, Boycott Classes

Teachers of Delhi University have alleged non payment of funds in 12 colleges.

PTI 28 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
DU Teachers Protest Over 'Non-Payment' Of Funds, Boycott Classes
Representational image.
PTI
DU Teachers Protest Over 'Non-Payment' Of Funds, Boycott Classes
outlookindia.com
2020-09-28T15:56:36+05:30

Teachers from some Delhi University colleges on Monday boycotted online classes and official work to protest the alleged non-release of grants to 12 colleges fully funded by the city government.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) started cluster-wise strike on Monday, under which teaching staff from some colleges like Gargi College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College and some others boycotted official duties.

The cluster strike will go on till October 1.

The university administration and the Delhi government have been locked in a tussle over non-formation of governing bodies in 28 colleges partially or fully funded by the government.

Among them, 12 colleges are fully-funded by the government and they have alleged that the grants released by the city dispensation have been inadequate and they have not been able to pay salaries to their employees since May.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Punjab CM To Move Supreme Court Over New Farm Laws

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi Delhi University Protests National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos