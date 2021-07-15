Dry Ganja Worth Rs 36 Lakh Seized At Assam-Tripura Border

A large quantity of dry ganja (marijuana) has been seized from a secret chamber in a lorry by the police of North Tripura district from the Tripura-Assam border on Wednesday afternoon, said a senior police officer.

Bhanupada Chakraborty, Superintendent of Police (SP) North Tripura district said, “Based on specific input about movement of ganja out of the state we stopped a lorry with registration number TR-06-1807 near the Assam border under the jurisdiction of Churaibari police station. During checking, we found several packets of dry ganja hidden in a secret chamber of the vehicle.”

Under NDPS Act the Churaibari police had arrested the driver of the lorry, identified as Utpal Das. He is being interrogated for further information.

SP Chakraborty claimed that the total price of the seized ganja is around Rs 36 lakh.

Meanwhile, during interrogation, Utpal had informed police that the consignment was loaded from Gol Bazaar in Agartala and to be unloaded at Badarpur in the Assam-Tripura border.

This is the second big seizure of dry ganja by the state police this week.

Only three days back 1900 kg of dry ganja worth more than Rs one crore was seized by the police at Teliamura under Khowai district hidden in similar secret chambers in two vehicles and one driver.

