DRDO's 'Rustom-2' Drone Crashes In Karnataka During Trial

The incident created a scare at as a loud noise was heard when the aerial vehicle fell.

PTI 17 September 2019
2019-09-17T13:54:18+0530

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district on Tuesday, police said.

However, no casualties were reported.

The incident created a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard when the aerial vehicle fell.

Soon, a large number of people gathered at the spot, they said.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K told PTI that the UAV crashed in the areca nut farm this morning, but no one was injured.

Videos of the broken UAV went viral on social media.

According to state government officials, the testing of the aerial vehicle called 'Rustom-2' was in progress when the incident occurred.

When contacted, a DRDO official declined to comment on it.

