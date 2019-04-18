Don't Resort To Predatory Pricing Of Tickets: Govt Tells Airlines

The Ministry of Civil Aviation Thursday directed airlines to keep fares at affordable levels and not indulge in predatory pricing, amid a rise in ticket prices.
Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the movement of airfares is being closely monitored.
During a meeting with representatives of airlines Thursday, the ministry told them that they should not resort to predatory pricing and keep the prices at affordable levels.
Airfares have risen amid a reduced number of flights in the wake of grounding of planes by Jet Airways.
PTI
