Don't Resort To Predatory Pricing Of Tickets: Govt Tells Airlines

Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the movement of airfares is being closely monitored.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 April 2019
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has told airlines not to resort to predatory pricing
The Ministry of Civil Aviation Thursday directed airlines to keep fares at affordable levels and not indulge in predatory pricing, amid a rise in ticket prices.

Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the movement of airfares is being closely monitored.

During a meeting with representatives of airlines Thursday, the ministry told them that they should not resort to predatory pricing and keep the prices at affordable levels.

Airfares have risen amid a reduced number of flights in the wake of grounding of planes by Jet Airways.

PTI

