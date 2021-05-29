'Don't Insult Me Like This': Mamata Banerjee To PM After Meeting Row

Also read In Modi Visit, Comparing Mamata And Naveen Is Like Telling Chalk From Cheese

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused his office of spreading “fake news” in the media.

According to an NDTV report, she said, “Don't insult me like this. We have got a landslide victory, is that why you are behaving like this? You tried everything and lost. Why are quarrelling with us every day?"

Clearing the air around the meeting she missed with PM Modi, in which the two were supposed to review the devastation caused by cyclone Yaas, she said, “PMO humiliated me, tweets posted to tarnish my image”.

(More details awaited.)

