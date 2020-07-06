July 06, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Don't Have Many Donors': Kejriwal Asks Hospitals To Encourage Plasma Donation For Covid-19

'Don't Have Many Donors': Kejriwal Asks Hospitals To Encourage Plasma Donation For Covid-19

There are not many donors, the Delhi CM said, appealing to hospitals to encourage their recovered patients to donate.

PTI 06 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Don't Have Many Donors': Kejriwal Asks Hospitals To Encourage Plasma Donation For Covid-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits the Plasma Bank at ILBS Hospital in New Delhi.
PTI Photo
'Don't Have Many Donors': Kejriwal Asks Hospitals To Encourage Plasma Donation For Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2020-07-06T12:58:07+0530

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to hospitals to counsel their COVID-19 patients to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that there has been a spike in demand for plasma over the past four-five days after the opening of a plasma bank in Delhi.

But there are not many donors, he said, appealing to hospitals to encourage their recovered patients to donate.

He also said that Delhi at present has 15,000 COVID-19 beds of which only 5,100 are occupied. 

Next Story >>

China Starts Removing Tents, Withdrawing Troops From Galwan Valley: Reports

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Plasma Bank Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos