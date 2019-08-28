'Don't Cry...Take Revenge': Dilip Ghosh Asks Bengal BJP Cadre To Face 'TMC Violence' With Violence

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday urged his party workers not to "cry or complain" over being repressed by the Trinamool Congress but to take revenge and said violence is sometimes the answer to curb violence.

"Looking at the current situation in Bengal, it seems that violence is the answer to stop their (Trinamool's) violence. Otherwise, we will not be able to protect ourselves," Ghosh told reporters.

Accusing the Bengal's ruling party of conducting unprecedented violence on the saffron party workers in the state, Ghosh said the party will start taking revenge if the situation does not change.

"I have told party workers not to cry or complain if they face violence, but to take revenge. We have so far been content with resisting and protesting against their violence but we will start taking revenge," the BJP leader said.

"If the opposition does not change its attitude towards us, we will be forced to change our attitude towards them," he warned.

His remarks came amid the controversy over his speech at a public meeting in East Kidnapper district's Mecheda on Monday where he accused the police of conducting atrocities on his partymen and asked the BJP workers to beat up the police and Trinamool workers.

"If you are a true BJP worker, go and beat policemen and the TMC workers who are attacking you, rest I will take care. I dare you (police and TMC workers) to touch me. They have framed me in so many false cases. They slapped murder cases against me, though I have done nothing," Ghosh had said.