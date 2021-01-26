Don't Commit 'Sin' By Using Force Against Protesters: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday claimed that the violence witnessed in Delhi on Tuesday was indefensible but at the same time added that no one can ignore the reasons which led to the intensified situation.

In the wake of recent violence that erupted during the farmers' tractor parade, the former Union Agriculture Minister asked the Centre to hold a dialogue with the farmers who have sought a repeal of the new agri laws.

Interacting with media persons, Pawar said Punjab may head towards restlessness if the Centre uses force against protesters and asked the Modi government to not commit that sin.

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital, as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for the tricolour.

The farmers organised tractor rally. It was expected of the Centre and those responsible for law and order then to deal with them sensibly. But it did not happen is obvious, Pawar alleged.

Pawar said a way out should have been found over the farmers demands without hurting the protesters who have been agitating for two months.

The NCP leader said from the information he has received, strict conditions were imposed on the protesters before they took out the tractor rally.

It was required to deal with the protesters keeping in mind their 50-60 days agitation and their patience. But a different view was held (by the authorities) and hence, the situation has deteriorated.

None can defend what is happening there today. But we also cannot ignore why it is happening, Pawar said.

Pawar said it was the responsibility of the Centre to note why the farmers who were protesting peacefully till now turned angry and added the government should have handled the agitators accordingly.

But it did not happen and the situation deteriorated, Pawar alleged.

It is my expectation that the Centre shows prudence and gives up its extreme position on the issue while holding dialogue with these (farmers) bodies.

It should hold a dialogue. It should think of their demands seriously and take a suitable decision, Pawar said.

He said Punjab may head towards restlessness if the Centre uses force against the agitators.

If this is not done (dialogue is not held) and if we (the Centre) try to use force, then Punjab -- which was restless once upon a time, but has recovered -- may head towards restlessness and the Modi government should not commit that sin, Pawar added.

(With PTI Inputs)

