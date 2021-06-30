DGCA Extends Ban On International Flights Till July 31; Check Details

The Covid-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till July 31, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday.

DGCA modified its previous order issued on June 26, 2020 extending the partial ban on the commercial flights. "In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st July, 2021," the DGCA circular said.

The restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA. It also said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case-to-case basis. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the DGCA added.

Scheduled passenger international flights were first banned in March 2020 due to the pandemic. While domestic flights resumed in May, international travel remained suspended as Covid-19 cases remained at high levels.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine