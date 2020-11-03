Delhi Riots: Judge To Personally Inspect Prison Conditions If Grievances Of Accused Persist

A Delhi court on Tuesday expressed displeasure with Tihar jail authorities after several of the Delhi riots accused complained that they have not been provided with basic facilities by prison authorities.

The court directed director-general (DG) of Delhi Prisons to look into the grievances of all the 15 accused who have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court also ordered the authorities concerned to inspect the situation at Mandoli and Tihar prisons. It has asked the authorities to apprise the court of the situation on November 23.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat also said that if conditions don’t improve, he would himself inspect the jail premises. “This has to end. DG (Prisons) is directed to take stock of the situation, to order someone, who can take a call, to look into the grievances. If things do not improve, I would go for a physical inspection myself. And the lawyers may accompany me too,” Rawat said.

During the hearing held through video-conferencing, seven out of the 15 accused said they have not been given warm clothes, though it is permitted under the prison rules. The accused also claimed that when they requested the Jail authorities for the same, they were told they need a court order to do so.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the judge said he could not understand why the accused have to approach the court for such basic needs.

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

