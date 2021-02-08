Based on a complaint filed by social activist Harsh Mander, a court in Delhi has instructed the Delhi Police to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) to lodge an FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly provoking people during the Delhi riots, last year.

“Since the matter has already once gone to the High Court of Delhi, this court deems it appropriate to call the report from DCP concerned. Let action taken report to be called from DCP concerned for March 9 on the complaint given,” Metropolitan Magistrate Himanshu Raman Singh said in an order passed on January 29.

In his complaint, Mander had sought registration of an FIR against Mishra “for encouraging violence against Anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protestors”.

He also urged the court to direct police to arrest Mishra and prosecute him in accordance with the law.

The riots in northeast Delhi left 53 dead and several hundred injured.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine