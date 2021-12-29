Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Delhi Records 923 Cases Of Covid-19, Positivity Rate Climbs To 1.29%

Fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi jumped from 496 to 946 on Wednesday. Coronavirus positivity rate has also jumped from 0.89% to 1.29%. New cases are the highest since May 30th.

Delhi Records 923 Cases Of Covid-19, Positivity Rate Climbs To 1.29%
Representational Image | PTI

Delhi Records 923 Cases Of Covid-19, Positivity Rate Climbs To 1.29%
2021-12-29T20:27:02+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 8:27 pm

Delhi on Wednesday logged 923 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest since May 30 and almost double the number of infections recorded the previous day, according to health department data.

The positivity rate climbed to 1.29 per cent from 0.89 per cent on Tuesday. No fresh fatality was reported, the bulletin stated.

On May 30, Delhi had recorded 946 Covid-19 cases and 78 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.25 per cent.

On Tuesday, the city saw 496 Covid-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease.

A total of 71,696 Covid-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

There are 2,191 active cases in the national capital. Of these, 1,068 patients are in home isolation, it said.

Delhi - NCR COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Omicron
