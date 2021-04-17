Delhi, Punjab & Haryana HC Chief Justices Test Positive For Covid-19

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel and Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. According to court sources, both the judges are fine and under home isolation.

Sources informed PTI that while Chief Justice D N Patel is asymptomatic, Chief Justice Rai Shanker Jha has reported a few symptoms of the virus.

Earlier this week, three other judges of the Delhi High Court had tested Covid-19 positive.

The Delhi High Court, which had resumed full-fledged physical hearing from March 15, decided to again adopt the virtual mode of proceedings from April 9 to April 23 in view of an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

A note in the list of cases to be heard by Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha on Monday reads: "Hon'ble the Chief Justice will not be holding court on April 19, 2021, and April 20, 2021, as his lordship has tested positive for novel coronavirus."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said about 24,000 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours and that hospital beds and oxygen were in short supply.

-With PTI inputs.

