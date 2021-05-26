Delhi Public School Ghaziabad Converts Campuses Into Covid Vaccination And Isolation Centres

In the backdrop of the second Covid wave, the Delhi Public School Ghaziabad Society (DPSG) has converted two of its campuses into coronavirus vaccination centres, while a third has been transformed into an oxygen first aid cum isolation centre.

DPSG’s Palam Vihar and Meerut Road campuses have been converted into Covid-19 vaccination centres, with the former being run in partnership with Colombia Hospital, Gurgaon while the inoculation process in the latter campus is being headed by the government.

Both the centres combined, have vaccinated over 1,600 people so far.

Meanwhile, the DPSG Vasundhara campus has been converted into an isolation centre with provisions for liquid medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients. The campus has 10 beds and six oxygen cylinders to cater to patients. The centre is being run in collaboration with Sewa Bharti and doctors from Max Hospital Patparganj.

Stating that the initiative has been undertaken to instil a sense of empathy in its students, DPSG in a statement said, “We had the sense of satisfaction to see the general public come over to DPSGV get the interim oxygen and go back with their saturation reaching 95 and above.”

The development comes in the backdrop of the country logging 2,08,921 new infections and 4,157 fatalities during the last 24 hours.

With the latest addition, India’s cumulative Covid caseload rose to 2.7 crore while the death toll surged to 3,11,388.

