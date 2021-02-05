Delhi Police Tap Google To Find Makers Of Toolkit Shared By Greta Thunberg

Delhi Police on Friday urged Google to reveal the IP address to identity from where the "toolkit document" was uploaded originally. The massive violence took place in the national capital on January 26 during the celebrations of Republic Day. The Delhi Police allegedly believe that the toolkit played a key role in inciting the violence and therefore wrote to Google to share the details.

The police are scrutinizing numerous social media accounts and has placed over 300 social media handles under its scanner.

“The intention of the creators of the tool kits appears to create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encourage disaffection and ill-will against the government of India. It also aims at waging social cultural and economic war against India,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against the "pro-Khalistan" creators of a "toolkit", which was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest, alleging it aimed to wage a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

The senior Delhi Police officer said initial investigation has suggested the document's link with a pro-Khalistan group, named 'Poetic Justice Foundation'.

He said considering the unfolding of events in the past few days, including the violence on January 26, it has revealed "copycat execution" of the action plan mentioned in the 'toolkit' which was also aimed at waging "a social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India."

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg stirred a controvery when she tweeted, "Here's a toolkit if you want to help," which takes the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

Addressing a press conference, Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said the Delhi Police has come across a document "toolkit" which has an action plan to spread social disharmony in the country and registered a case against its author on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and others.

He said documents uploaded on social media have a proper action plan about a digital strike on or before January 26 and tweet storms on January 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

