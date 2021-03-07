Aur Ab Pawri Nahi Ho Rahi Hai, Says Delhi Police As They Seize 24 Hukkas From Delhi Bar

As it conducted a raid in a restaurant-cum-bar in Delhi, the Delhi Police seized 24 hukkas. It later joined the "pawri ho rahi hai" meme party on social media, saying "Yehe Hum hain..Yehe Hooke Hain.. Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai."

Yehe Hum hain..

Yehe Hooke Hain..

Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai



PS- Some Pawris are not only injurious to health they are illegal too. Seized 24 Hooka from Rajouri Garden area. @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi @DCPWestDelhi @DelhiPolice — Addl DCP-I WEST DISTT (@i_addl) March 7, 2021

The meme became a trend as Pakistan-based social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen shared a video of her speaking in a heavily accented tone as she partied with some of her friends.

"Ye humari car hai, ye hum hain aur ye humari pawri (party) ho rahi hai," she says in the social media post, which has now transcended the country's borders for its fun quotient.

From his official handle on Twitter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said, "Yehe Hum hain..Yehe Hooke Hain.. Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai.

"PS- Some Pawris are not only injurious to health they are illegal too. Seized 24 Hooka from Rajouri Garden area," he tweeted and tagged photos of the seized 'hukkas'.

A senior police official said during patrolling duty, sub-inspector Prakash Kashyap along with head constable Suresh raided the restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area after receiving information that 'hukkas' were being served to customers, they said.

"The police team found that COVID-19 protocols were also not being followed. There were no screening machines or sanitizers at the restaurant. The customers were also found to be smoking 'hukkas'," the senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under the IPC section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant sections under COTPA prohibiting smoking in public places, he said.

With PTI Inputs

