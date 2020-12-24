Delhi Police Raids Advocate Mehmood Pracha's Office In Connection With Forgery Case

The Delhi Police, on Thursday, raided the office of advocate Mehmood Pracha, who has represented many accused in Delhi riots and in cases related to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

His office was raided by a team of a special cell in connection to a case of forgery and criminal conspiracy filed against him in August this year.

According to media reports, the raid at Pracha’s office in Nizamuddin West began at 12.40 pm.

As reported by The Wire, Pracha’s colleagues told that the search team insisted upon seizing his computer and documents containing case details.

In a video shared on social media, Pracha can be seen informing the raid team that the orders they were carrying did not allow them to seize his computer.

"This is in violation of the order": Advocate @MehmoodPracha tells police regarding seizure of his office computer and laptop https://t.co/5RnLeU4pIg pic.twitter.com/L0Z1YdNvLi — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) December 24, 2020

“You can watch and look through it, but you can’t seize the computer … I can’t break client-attorney privilege,” he can be seen saying.

The raid at Pracha’s office continued till 6:45 pm.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine