January 27, 2021
Corona
Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Details On Route Diversion In Delhi-Noida

Post-Tuesday's violence sparked by farmers tractor rally, Delhi police issue fresh advisory on traffic restrictions

Outlook Web Bureau 27 January 2021
Representational Image
Amid the ongoing tension after farmers tractor rally in the national capital turned violent on Tuesday, Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory to inform commuters about route diversion and which routes should be avoided. 

Taking to Twitter the Delhi Traffic Police department tweeted, “Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed for traffic movement. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway.”

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police has announced that nearly 22 has been filed in connection with the violence during farmers’ tractor rally on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, traffic went haywire on national capital roads as the tractor parade taken out by farmers spilled into many parts of the city and reached Central Delhi’s ITO and Red Fort areas despite police raising barricades and checkpoints at multiple places.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered Delhi from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day.

The traffic on the city roads, though thin due to the Republic Day holiday, was thrown completely out of gear with hordes of protesting farmers deviating from the pre-designed rally routes and driving their tractors towards Delhi from Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and other border points.

However, the traffic on most roads in the national capital was restored by around 9 pm, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

With PTI Inputs

