Delhi Police File FIR Against Greta Thunberg, She Says 'I Still Stand With Farmers'

The Delhi police on Thursday filed a case against 18-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg for her tweets on the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. She has been accused of "criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity on grounds of religion".

Soon after Delhi Police filed the FIR against Thunberg, she tweeted saying, "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that."

Delhi Police's FIR against Greta Thunberg has charged her with Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

After pop singer Rihanna’s tweet attracted global attention towards the farmers’ protest, Thunberg posted on her Twitter account in solidarity with the farmers’ agitation.

In her first tweet, she said, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India” while attaching a CNN article on the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

In a later tweet she wrote, “ere’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.) #StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtest".

The Swedish activist also suggested organizing protests near the closest Indian embassy on February 13 and 14.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday had sharply reacted to Rihanna and Thunberg’s tweets and had said, "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

The MEA's reaction came after several international celebrities and activists including American pop singer Rihanna and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted about the farmers' protest in India.

