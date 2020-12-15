December 15, 2020
Corona
Delhi Police Detain Group Of Jamia Students: Reports

Earlier during the day, a group of Jamia students staged a candle-light march at Batla House.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 December 2020
Delhi police detained Jamia students on Wednesday while a group of them staged a demonstration to commemorate the one-year anniversary of violence that occurred in the university when police lathi-charged and tear gassed students inside the university’s library as they took part in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

According to reports, JNU student activist Umar Khalid’s mother and sister were also detained.

Videos of the incident have been shared on social media.

Earlier during the day, a group of Jamia students staged a candle-light march at Batla House. According to reports, police detained the group at the Lajpath Nagar police station and released the students after “counselling” them.

