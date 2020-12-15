Delhi Police Detain Group Of Jamia Students: Reports

Also read Albert Camus, bell hooks And Shaheen Bagh A Year After

Delhi police detained Jamia students on Wednesday while a group of them staged a demonstration to commemorate the one-year anniversary of violence that occurred in the university when police lathi-charged and tear gassed students inside the university’s library as they took part in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

According to reports, JNU student activist Umar Khalid’s mother and sister were also detained.

Videos of the incident have been shared on social media.

Police arrested student/youth from nafees road batla house, #jamianagar who were participating in candle March in solidarity with last year police brutality against the students of #JamiaUniversity. pic.twitter.com/SG7CfEWpq1 — Aamir (@aamirDelhite) December 15, 2020

Earlier during the day, a group of Jamia students staged a candle-light march at Batla House. According to reports, police detained the group at the Lajpath Nagar police station and released the students after “counselling” them.

