Delhi Metro To Resume From September 7: Five Things To Know

Metro services in Delhi will resume from September 7 with all COVID-19-appropriate measures in place and deployment of Civil Defence volunteers for ensuring adherence to safety norms, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday.

Gahlot said a list of Metro stations where travel services are being restored is being prepared and will be made public soon.

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for safe operations of Metro services will be issued in the next few days after a meeting between officers of the Transport Department and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), he said.

Delhi Metro services were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday, permitting Metro rail operations from September 7 in a graded manner.

Here are five things you should know about how the metro services will operate amid pandemic:

1. Mask, Sanitiser, Thermal Screening: All the passengers arriving at metro stations will be thermally screened and wearing face cover will be mandatory and those violating the norms will be fined. Hand sanitisers will be made available at every station.

2. No Token, Only Smartcard: To minimise interaction, only smartcard-based ticketing will be allowed. No token will be issued to passengers due to the risk of the coronavirus spreading through it.

3. Contactless Travel: There will be a system of purchasing smartcards at every station. Digital methods for recharging smartcards will be enabled for ensuring a contactless travel experience.

4. Social Distancing: All measures will be taken to ensure the mandatory social distance norm of one meter between passengers in trains is followed, and seats will be marked accordingly. Delhi Metro personnel, Civil Defence volunteers will also be deployed to ensure that the stations do not get crowded.

5. Fresh Air Flow: Air-condition in coaches will be operated as per new guidelines so that there is a constant flow of fresh air in the train.

(With PTI Inputs)