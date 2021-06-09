Delhi: Man Strangles 20-Year-Old Pregnant Wife On Suspicion That She Was Having An Affair

In a horrific incident a man in Delhi’s Narela was arrested for allegedly strangling his 20-year-old pregnant wife on suspicion that she was having an affair, officials said.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, soon after the couple had a fight, police said adding that the victim was two-months pregnant.
According to officials, after killing his wife, the accused lied next to her body. The victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem.
According to the police, the couple used to fight often. The case came to light when relatives visited the couple’s house on Tuesday.
Soon after, a case was registered and the accused was taken into police custody, following which he confessed to killing his wife, police said.
(With PTI inputs)
